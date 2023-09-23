Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,247 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

