Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

REPYY stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

