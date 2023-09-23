Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $2,292,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $581,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

