Reviewing Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) and Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -60.93% -258.58% -50.80% Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99%

Risk & Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $30.25 million 0.03 -$17.74 million ($3.37) -0.04 Allient $502.99 million 0.98 $17.39 million $1.45 21.03

This table compares Giga-tronics and Allient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Allient shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Allient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Giga-tronics and Allient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Allient beats Giga-tronics on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions. The company offers RF and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers for military and telecommunications applications; power conversion products, power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and distribution solutions, as well as frequency converters for naval applications; and power electronics and display solutions for mission critical rail, industrial, medical, telecoms, and military applications. It also provides precision electronic solutions, including custom computer-based automated test equipment and turnkey systems for military, medical, and industrial markets. In addition, the company offers functional test products, as well as integrates its test products along with third-party hardware and software to deliver solutions for evaluating and validating radar and electronic warfare product performance, and training personnel. Giga-tronics Incorporated is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Giga-tronics Incorporated is a subsidiary of Ault Alliance, Inc.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

