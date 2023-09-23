Reviewing Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janover and FinVolution Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janover $2.15 million 5.81 -$1.26 million N/A N/A FinVolution Group $1.61 billion 0.89 $328.60 million $1.19 4.29

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Janover.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janover N/A N/A N/A FinVolution Group 19.79% 19.92% 11.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Janover and FinVolution Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janover 0 0 0 0 N/A FinVolution Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

FinVolution Group has a consensus price target of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than Janover.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats Janover on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janover

Janover Inc. engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages. The company was formerly known as Janover Ventures LLC and changed its name to Janover Inc. in March 2021. Janover Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

