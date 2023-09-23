Richelieu Gestion SA Acquires 7,369 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.