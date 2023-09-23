Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

RIGL opened at $1.09 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

