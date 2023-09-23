Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.06

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 180569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,594,000 after acquiring an additional 892,677 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,736,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,519,000 after acquiring an additional 220,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

