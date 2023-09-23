Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) vs. Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Head-To-Head Survey

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lagardere and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lagardere alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lagardere N/A N/A N/A Sabre -18.68% N/A -7.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lagardere and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lagardere N/A N/A N/A ($1.63) -13.07 Sabre $2.54 billion 0.58 -$435.45 million ($1.64) -2.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lagardere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Lagardere is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.5% of Lagardere shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lagardere and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lagardere 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabre 1 3 1 0 2.00

Sabre has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Lagardere.

Summary

Sabre beats Lagardere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lagardere

(Get Free Report)

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages. The Lagardère Travel Retail division involved in retail activities in transit areas and concessions in travel essentials, duty free and fashion, and food services fields. It operates through stores under its own international store names, such as Relay, Hubiz, 1Minute, Hub Convenience, Discover, Tech2go, Aelia Duty Free, The Fashion Gallery, The Fashion Place, Eye Love, So Chocolate, Bread&Co., Hello!, So! Coffee, Trib's, Vino Volo, Natoo, etc., as well as store names with a local identity comprising BuY Paris Duty Free, Casa Del Gusto, and The Belgian Chocolate House. It also operates stores under franchises or licenses, with retail partners that include TripAdvisor, Fnac, iStore, Marks & Spencer, Hermès, Victoria's Secret, Nespresso, Costa Coffee, Burger King, Dean & Deluca, Eric Kayser, and Paul. The company was formerly known as Lagardère SCA and changed its name to Lagardere SA in June 2021. The company was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.