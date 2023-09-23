Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 230 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

