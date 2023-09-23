Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

