Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 935 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $299.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

