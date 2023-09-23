Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.82

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.82 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 107326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2,618.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,546 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

