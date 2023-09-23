Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $1.03. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 406,079 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SELB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 61.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.