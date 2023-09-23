ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 233.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

NOW opened at $553.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

