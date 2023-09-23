ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $553.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.