Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($34.06) to GBX 3,200 ($39.64) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($34.06) to GBX 2,800 ($34.68) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.35) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.30) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.83) to GBX 2,670 ($33.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($36.01) to GBX 3,268 ($40.48) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,999.36 ($37.15).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,607.50 ($32.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 785.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.92. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($26.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,625.50 ($32.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,428.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,385.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,132.53%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

