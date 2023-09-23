Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $20.40 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.