Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.30

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and traded as low as $70.50. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $70.64, with a volume of 96,028 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIEGY shares. Barclays started coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.