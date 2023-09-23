Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.71

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 179933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.61.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.