SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after acquiring an additional 893,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after buying an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $94,454,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,942,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $134.60 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.79 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

