Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.32

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 387372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.99.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.