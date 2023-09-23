SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.13

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 51441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPX. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 177,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

