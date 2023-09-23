Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $116.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $145.07 on Friday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $145.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,846 shares of company stock worth $3,544,138 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

