STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 60,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,511,661.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,973,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,227,795.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 244,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.