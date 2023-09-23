Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 410.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,148 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $83.70 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

