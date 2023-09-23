Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.89

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.89 and last traded at $76.89, with a volume of 1587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Stepan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCL

Stepan Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In related news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Stepan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stepan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.