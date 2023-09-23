Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $120.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

NYSE:JBL opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Jabil has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $117.29.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

