StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

