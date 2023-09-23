Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.39

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 23043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

