Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $205,528,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

