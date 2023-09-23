TD Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

TD Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.19.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

