TD Cowen Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $70.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Endava stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

