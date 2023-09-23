TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.