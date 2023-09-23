Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth $110,000.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $1,775,757.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $1,775,757.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,356,263.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ULCC opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ULCC. TD Cowen cut shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.