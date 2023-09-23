Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead Purchases 12,000 Shares

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) President Daniel R. Omstead bought 12,000 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 187,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Life Sciences Investors

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

