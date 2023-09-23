Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead Purchases 12,000 Shares

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) President Daniel R. Omstead bought 12,000 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 187,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance
Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.30.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
