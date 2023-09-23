Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. Terex has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Terex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Terex by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

