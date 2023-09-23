Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

