Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $244.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

