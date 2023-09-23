Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 64,766 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $158,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $244.88 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $777.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

