Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Down 4.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.69. The firm has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 59.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 23.9% in the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $608,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 15.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

