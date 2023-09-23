TH International (THCH) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TH International to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TH International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million -$110.36 million -2.37 TH International Competitors $1.92 billion $164.46 million 41.55

TH International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

52.0% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TH International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A TH International Competitors 445 3939 5278 244 2.54

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 21.85%. Given TH International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TH International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International’s competitors have a beta of -6.00, indicating that their average share price is 700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -60.68% -369.61% -20.66% TH International Competitors 0.46% -19.90% 1.48%

Summary

TH International competitors beat TH International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

