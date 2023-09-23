The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Allstate by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allstate by 15.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

