The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 125.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

