thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
About thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co KGaA designs, develops, procures, and licenses electrolysis technologies and plants in Germany, Italy, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and aftermarket services for electrolysis plants. Its alkaline water electrolysis technology transforms renewable energy and water into green hydrogen for industrial use and its subsequent downstream applications, including clean and sustainable gases, fuels, chemicals, steel, and feedstocks.
