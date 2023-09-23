Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $196,222,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.6 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

