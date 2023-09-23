Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.2% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Visa by 12.2% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.72 and its 200 day moving average is $232.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $437.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

