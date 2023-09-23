Transform Wealth LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 708 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $299.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

