Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

NYSE:TGS opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.93. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 336,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

