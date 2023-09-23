Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance
NYSE:TGS opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.93. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.49.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Transportadora de Gas del Sur
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.