Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after buying an additional 1,222,732 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after buying an additional 995,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after buying an additional 791,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,759,000 after buying an additional 736,000 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

